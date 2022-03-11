67º
8 hospitalized after SUV crashes into outdoor seating area of DC restaurant, officials say

Police suspect that the driver lost control of his vehicle and that it was an accident

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

WASHINGTON – At least eight people are in the hospital after an SUV hit the outside seating area of a restaurant in Washington, D.C. on Friday, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Authorities say of the eight people hospitalized, five are in critical condition.

The incident reportedly happened in front of Fishery Seafood Market, which is in the Chevy Chase area near the Maryland border.

Police say they suspect that the driver lost control of his vehicle and that it was an accident.

According to authorities, three additional people were also treated at the scene but they didn’t need to be transported to area hospitals.

Approximately 16 emergency units responded to the scene.

