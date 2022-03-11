8 hospitalized after SUV crashes into outdoor seating area of DC restaurant, officials say

At least eight people are in the hospital after an SUV hit the outside seating area of a restaurant in Washington, D.C. on Friday, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Authorities say of the eight people hospitalized, five are in critical condition.

The incident reportedly happened in front of Fishery Seafood Market, which is in the Chevy Chase area near the Maryland border.

Update crash with multiple injuries 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. #DCsBravest transported 8 patients to area hospitals. 5 of those are critical. Currently 3 additional treated and released on scene. No entrapment and no structural damage. pic.twitter.com/v3ijdE72ic — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022

Police say they suspect that the driver lost control of his vehicle and that it was an accident.

According to authorities, three additional people were also treated at the scene but they didn’t need to be transported to area hospitals.

Approximately 16 emergency units responded to the scene.