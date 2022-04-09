Gov. Youngkin signs legislation to allow Sunday hunting on public land

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a piece of legislation that will give sportsmen and women another day in the week to hunt.

Senate Bill 8 will allow hunting on public land more than 200 yards from places of worship. Beforehand, hunters were only permitted to hunt in Wildlife Management Areas and National Forests every other day of the week, except for Sundays.

“This legislation encourages Virginians to take full advantage of the many outdoor opportunities our great Commonwealth has to offer,” said Youngkin. “This legislation will open up new opportunities for hunters to enjoy the sport they love.”

This comes after a resolution that supported the change was passed by the Board of the Department of Wildlife Resources last fall.

The legislation is slated to take effect on July 1.