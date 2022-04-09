VDOT to lift most lane closures, suspend highway work zones to ease Easter holiday travel

RICHMOND, Va. – In order to keep Easter travel hopping, VDOT is planning to suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia.

This will go into effect on noon Friday, April 15 and last until Tuesday, April 19.

Although a majority of lane closures will be lifted, a few semi-permanent work zones may still be in place.

Here’s a look at semi-permanent work zones and lane closures that drivers might still come across in our region:

Alleghany County: As a result of westbound paving construction, drivers can expect alternating lane closures from mile marker 7 to 2.

Bedford County on Route 460: The realignment of eastbound lanes near Montvale is underway. A traffic shift will be in place with eastbound and westbound lanes reduced to one lane. The speed limit will be 45 mph rather than the usual speed limit. Wilkerson Mill Road will also be closed at Route 460.

Campbell County on Route 726 on Mt. Athos Road: Bridge repair work is currently in the works over Beaver Creek. Temporary traffic signals are in place. Traffic will be reduced to one 11-foot-wide lane.

Carroll County on Route 58W: Crews are working to replace a bridge over Crooked Creek between Route 822 and Route 887. Due to this, lane closures may be in place. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in both directions at Glendale Drive.

Craig County on Route 311: A bridge replacement over Meadow Creek is in progress. Drivers can expect to see traffic reduced to one lane with a temporary signal to control traffic. The width restriction is 9 feet. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph with a signed detour in place on Allen Street.

Roanoke City on 13th Street SE: As a result of construction, traffic on southbound 13th Street will be detoured using Norfolk Avenue onto 13th Street to Tazewell Avenue. Northbound 13th Street, on the other hand, will be open to traffic.

Roanoke County on I-81 at Exit 137-141: Road widening is underway on this portion of northbound and southbound I-81 in Roanoke County and the City of Salem. Crews are working to install a barrier wall. Drivers can expect lane closures at night and shoulder closures during the day.

Pulaski County/ Montgomery County on I-81: Crews are working to replace the northbound bridge over the New River at the Pulaski/Montgomery County line. Due to this, lane closures will be in place between mile markers 103 and 105. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph in this area.

A full list of statewide lane closures that will still be in place can be found here.