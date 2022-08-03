Feds to take over case against two men accused of Richmond mass shooting plot

Richmond prosecutors have withdrawn a case against two men accused of a mass shooting plot.

This comes after police arrested Julio Alvardo-Dubon and Rolman A. Balacarcel after receiving a tip from a “hero citizen” that the two were planning a shooting at a July 4 event at Dogwood Dell.

For the time being, the feds will take over the case but it won’t be before a judge who became visibly upset with a prosecutor on the case.

WWBT reports that the judge grilled the prosecutor who first granted bail to one of the men accused in the incident.

While the charges were initially dropped, both men have now been indicted by a federal grand jury on similar charges.

We’re told both men were facing one count each of being a non-U.S. citizen in possession of a handgun.

Ad

During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Richmond Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney expressed to the judge that there was no evidence indicating that Dogwood Dell was the location for the reported shooting plot.

Judge David Hicks says two of his children were at Dogwood Dell for the Fourth of July celebration that day, one of who was just 15 years old.

The judge is perplexed as to how he was given one account and then, a few days later, reports surfaced claiming that it was more sinister.

“I am asking you as an officer of the court and based off what I just told you, does the commonwealth have information that either of these individuals were involved in something that could potentially have affected dogwood Dell in the Fourth of July,” Judge David Hicks asked Richmond Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Clinton Seal, “where I’ve advised you my children were present because I need to know that before I determine I can hear anything else on this matter.”

Ad

Seal said “no” in response.