TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: Here are the latest traffic updates for Central, Southwest Virginia

As a wintry weather mix continues to hit our region, we’re working for you to keep you updated on the latest traffic alerts in Central and Southwest Virginia.

Below you will find a list of traffic alerts in our area. We will continue to update this list throughout the day.

Roanoke County

Where: Vehicle crash at VA-311 near Janee Dr

Lane closures:

All north lanes are closed

All south lanes are closed

Where: Yellow Mtn. Road from Franklin Road to Poplar View Road

Lane closures: The road is closed in both directions

Rockbridge County

Where: Disabled vehicle at I-81 at the 175 mile marker

Lane closures: The north right shoulder is closed.

Where: Tractor-trailer crash at 1-81 at the 203.7 mile marker

Lane closures: The north right shoulder is closed.

Wythe County

Crash on I-77 in Wythe County (VDOT)

Where: Tractor-trailer crash I-77 at the 44.5 mile marker

Lane closures: