TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: Here are the latest traffic updates for Central, Southwest Virginia

As a wintry weather mix continues to hit our region, we’re working for you to keep you updated on the latest traffic alerts in Central and Southwest Virginia.
Below you will find a list of traffic alerts in our area. We will continue to update this list throughout the day.
To have weather updates and alerts sent straight to your phone, download our app on IOS or Android.
Roanoke County
Where: Vehicle crash at VA-311 near Janee Dr
Lane closures:
- All north lanes are closed
- All south lanes are closed
Where: Yellow Mtn. Road from Franklin Road to Poplar View Road
Lane closures: The road is closed in both directions
Rockbridge County
Where: Disabled vehicle at I-81 at the 175 mile marker
Lane closures: The north right shoulder is closed.
Where: Tractor-trailer crash at 1-81 at the 203.7 mile marker
Lane closures: The north right shoulder is closed.
Wythe County
Where: Tractor-trailer crash I-77 at the 44.5 mile marker
Lane closures:
- All south lanes are closed