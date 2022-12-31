Catholic Bishop of Richmond reacts to passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Bishop Barry C. Knestout, the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Richmond, has released a statement honoring the memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The news of Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger’s passing surfaced on Saturday, and officials say the 95-year-old man died at his home in the Vatican.

Ratzinger was named Pope Benedict XVI in 2005, and after serving for eight years, Ratzinger resigned as the bishop of Rome in February 2013, the first pope to do so in 600 years.

After the announcement of Ratzinger’s death, Bishop Knestout issued the following statement: