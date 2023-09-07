Gov. Glenn Youngkin to address Virginia’s learning loss, chronic absenteeism

(John C. Clark, Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

On Thursday morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin will address what he says are widespread problems in our schools.

He’s set to make an announcement at 10:45 a.m. on student learning loss recovery and chronic absenteeism across the Commonwealth.

It comes as the Virginia Department of Education delayed the release of last year’s Standard of Learning scores.

Those results are usually released in mid-August but are still not public.

Bedford County Schools shared preliminary results with 10 News.

All elementary schools in Bedford County scored above state benchmarks in both math and reading, but they say the results are more concerning with older students in core subjects.

Bedford County says the scores show students are recovering after learning loss during the pandemic.