Gov. Youngkin signs nearly 600 bills, amends and vetoes more than 150 each

On Monday night, Governor Glenn Youngkin took action on more than 900 bills he received during the 2025 General Assembly session.

In all, he signed 599 bills, amended 159 and vetoed 157. In addition to this, he also returned the State budget with 205 amendments and eight vetoes. Among the signed bills include efforts to keep school lunches free from artificial dyes, expand rural electric co-ops’ ability to promote economic development and enhance school transportation to reverse chronic absenteeism.

This comes after Youngkin presented an amended budget package on Monday, highlighting a projected budget surplus of $3.2 billion, which he explained will help amid uncertainty concerning potential federal spending cuts. The budget could also provide $1.1 billion in tax relief to all Virginia families, resulting in a $200 tax rebate for individuals and a $400 tax rebate for joint filers to be issued on October 15, 2025

“We are strong. We are being dynamic in how we are managing our budget,” said Youngkin. “And let me tell you, Virginia will keep winning together.”

Ultimately, Youngkin emphasized that his primary goal is to better the lives of those across the Commonwealth.

“The legislation that I’ve signed into law and the budget amendments I’ve put forward this year will go a long way to helping ensure Virginia remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin stated.

He continued, “I have returned many bills with recommended amendments, hoping that we can come together next week with a common purpose to advance these bills. And I have vetoed bills that I think will take the Commonwealth backward by raising the cost of living, hurting our strong job growth, stifling innovation, undermining our All-American All-of-the-Above Power and Energy Plan or making our communities less safe.”

Here is a full list of the actions Youngkin took in response to the 916 bills sent to him:

Next week, the General Assembly will reconvene to consider Youngkin’s proposed changes.