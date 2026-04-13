Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - April 8, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices have started to dip slightly amid ongoing uncertainty around US-Iran ceasefire talks. 10 News is working for you to break down what you can expect to see here at home.

As of Monday, April 13, the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is just over $4 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s more than $1 higher than last month’s average. Diesel is averaging about $5.78 per gallon, while premium gasoline sits at $4.85.

Looking closer at our region, AAA reports that drivers in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford are paying the most for regular gas, with an average of $3.94 per gallon. Premium is averaging $4.74, and diesel is at $5.70.

In Roanoke, GasBuddy says average gas prices have dipped slightly, down 0.9 cents per gallon over the past week, now averaging around $3.89 per gallon as of Monday. That’s based on a survey of 155 stations in the Star City. The cheapest station in Roanoke was at $3.65, while the most expensive was $4.29.

Statewide, the highest prices are in Washington, D.C., where regular gas averages $4.09 per gallon, a bit lower than last week. Across Virginia, the lowest price reported on Sunday was $3.47 per gallon, while the highest was $5.01, a difference of $1.54, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline held steady over the past week at $4.07 per gallon. That’s up 39 cents from a month ago and 93 cents higher than this time last year, based on GasBuddy data from more than 11 million weekly price reports at over 150,000 stations. Diesel, meanwhile, has climbed 4.1 cents in the past week and now averages $5.62 per gallon.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil — the main ingredient in gasoline — has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.