$23 million grant for local medical researchers

ROANOKE, Va. - Researchers across Virginia are teaming up to bring the latest medical advancements to patients.

Carilion Clinic, Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, and Inova Health System partenered together to form a cutting-edge research group called iTHRIV, which stands for integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia.

The group just won a five-year $23 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. They're going to share data, tools and analysis to tackle the biggest health problems facing our region, such as obesity, addiction and cancer.

"This really enables us to do much better research and have a synergistic effect by bringing together the best of each of our institutions," said Dr. Michael Friedlander, the vice president of VT health sciences and technology.

The team plans to get the community's input about health issues they'd like researchers to look at.

