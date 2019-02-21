23,000+ Appalachian Power customers waiting for power to be restored in Virginia

Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Virginia.

Roanoke County, Bedford County, Franklin County, and Amherst County have the highest numbers of customers who are in the dark. In total, there are more than 23,000 customers in Virginia who need their power restored.

There are over 100 outages, which will have to be prioritized. Almost all of them are weather-related, as ice and snow brought down power lines and trees Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The outages have prompted many schools and businesses to close Thursday.

Click here to check on your particular outage and to see restoration estimates when they are available.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.