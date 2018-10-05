254-pound watermelon sets new state fair record

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) - A Spotsylvania County man has won first prize at the State Fair of Virginia and set a new fair record for largest watermelon.

The Free Lance-Star reports it took four men to load Hank Houston's 254-pound (115-kilogram) melon into a truck for transport to the fair in Caroline County.

Houston says the watermelon is the "grandson" of the previous record holder. It was grown from a seed that came from a melon grown from the seed of that 245-pounder.

Among the many steps Houston took to care for it was building a mini-greenhouse to protect it from this summer's heavy rains.

What's next for the melon? Houston says he'll keep it around for a while to show off. After that, it's headed for the compost because it's too over-ripe to eat.

