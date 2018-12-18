27 Virginia counties, cities eligible for federal funds for emergency work, repairs after TS Michael

WASHINGTON - President Trump declared Tuesday that a major disaster exists in parts of Virginia and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by Tropical Storm Michael from Oct. 9-16, 2018.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm in the following counties and independent cities:

Counties:

Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Campbell, Charlotte, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Fluvanna, Franklin, Halifax, King and Queen, Lunenburg, Montgomery, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Rappahannock, Richmond, Roanoke

Independent Cities:

Danville and Galax

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for all areas within Virginia.

