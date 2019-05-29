4 dead, 8 injured after Virginia church van rear-ended

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. - Four people are dead and others injured after a church vas was involved in a crash Tuesday night, according to NBC12.

The crash happened in Dinwiddie County just before 7 p.m. when the van, traveling west on Route 460, slowed to make a turn into a church parking lot, according to state police.

That's when a Ford 450 pulling a trailer loaded with metal rear-ended the van, causing it to overturn several times before it landed on its side. The truck ran off the side of the road and hit a guardrail, according to police.

State police said 11 people were in the van.

Four of them died at the scene, three were flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and four others were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

NBC12 reports that the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

