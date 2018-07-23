4 people charged in Virginia teen's disappearance after body found

KING GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Two men and a woman have now been charged in connection with human remains that were in King George County near the home of a man charged with the arson of a missing teenager's car early Saturday morning, NBC 12 reports.

Keelyn R. Codynah, 23, of Spotsylvania, Robert P. Keating, 25, of Spotsylvania, and David W. Newton, 20, of Fredericksburg, have each been charged with one count of accessory to murder.

All three are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Police received information about a possible body being located in the Fairview Beach community. The human remains were found at various locations around the community. They were all gathered and sent to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

According to the man's arrest warrant, the remains were found in the same community where he is from.

State police say the remains and the arrests are being investigated in connection to the disappearance of Megan L. Metzger, 19, of Pamplin.

"All I saw was a couple of cops cars coming in and out. They were staying down there," community member Lorne Ottinger said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Juan Benavidez, 19, of King George, around 1 a.m. Friday when they received a call from a concerned citizen saying he was spotted near a home in the woods.

"Most people liked him. He was the kid who joked around with everyone." Shayla Bailey, who went to middle school with him, said.

Virginia State Police said the vehicle arson is believed to be connected to the disappearance of Metzger.

The vehicle is registered to Metzger.

State Police said Metzger’s disappearance is being investigated as an abduction.

Metzger went missing Tuesday, however authorities are still investigating where she was last seen.

The remains were located, recovered and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the remains, they are investigating those found as a homicide.

Additional charges are pending consultation with the Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Copyright 2018 WWBT