5-year grant will help train Virginia veterans to become teachers

RICHMOND, Va. - More Virginia veterans will now be able to become teachers thanks to a nearly $2 million grant.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to Virginia in support of veterans taking on second careers in teaching.

This grant is in support of the Troops to Teachers Virginia Center, housed at William & Mary.

This Virginia Department of Education program was established in 2017 to help veterans transition into second careers in teaching.

During the last year, the Troops to Teachers Center has interacted with more than 1,600 veterans and made presentations to 29 veteran and active military education programs.

The program is set to receive $380,035 a year for five years from the grant.

"Many of Virginia's military retirees possess educational backgrounds and life experiences that are well-aligned with the needs of our students and schools," said Northam. "This additional funding will allow the Commonwealth to build on our effort to tap this pool of talent as a means of easing the teacher shortage, especially in critical areas like mathematics and career and technical education."

Troops to Teachers is funded by the Department of Defense, and is free to all current or former service members.

