5-year-old joins congregation in cleanup after flood devastates church

COLLINSVILLE, Va. - Five-year-old Elijah Cerebe picked up a shovel just like all the other members of the church.

“We're cleaning up the dirt from the flood,” Elijah said.

Randy Sawyers, who has been the pastor of Fair Haven Fellowship for nearly 20 years, says his grandchildren insisted on helping out.

Sawyer described his reaction when he discovered the extent of the flood damage.

“When we saw the devastation it broke our hearts,” Sawyers said.

While the congregation did not hold its usual Sunday service, the members worked nonstop with not a minute to waste.

“This brings us back to reality. We’re here for a short time. Everything we touch is important. It really pulls us back together. We can draw our strength upon the Lord and on each other,” Sawyers said.

Starting next week, Sawyers said Sunday service will resume upstairs in the meeting hall.

