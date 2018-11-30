50,000 pounds of donations delivered in Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, Va. - As the countdown to Christmas begins, some of Bland County's less fortunate families won't have to wait for their gifts.

Truckloads of clothes, shoes, toys and thousands of other donated items were delivered as part of the Love Project, co-founded by Niki Mays, of Tennessee.

“We have about 40 organizations that have brought in supplies from ministries that have come along with us,” Mays said.

An estimated 50,000 pounds of donations were delivered from across the region.

Mays' husband, Jeremy, said while the project stems from a Christian ministry, he hopes their efforts will help bring people together from all walks of life.

“Part of that includes helping the poor. So we've just agreed to focus on what we have in common and leave our differences to God,” Jeremy Mays said.

Hundreds of volunteers rushed to organize items to give out Saturday.

The project doesn't have any qualifying factors or income limits.

All that is asked is that each person show a photo ID.

Once the Love Project is over, Niki Mays said she hopes everything inside the warehouse will be given away.

