$840,000 to be awarded to local tourism initiatives

The grants are geared toward bringing in tourists to Virginia's Blue Ridge.

RICHMOND, Va. - More than $840,000 in matching grant funds will be awarded to local tourism initiatives, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.

It's part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation's Marketing Leverage Program, which is designed to help attract more tourists.

This money will be divvied among 56 local tourism initiatives.

A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner financially to apply for a grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.

The next round of VTC Marketing Leverage Program grants will open on April 10, 2018, with a June 26, 2018 deadline. Localities interested in applying can click here for more information.

A full list of Marketing Leverage Program grant recipients can be found below:

Program Name Lead Partner Award Amount "A Walk Through History": Augmented Reality Project at Museum Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation $2,150 "Untap the Possibilities” ~ Suffolk, Virginia’s Craft Brew Marketing Initiative Suffolk Division of Tourism $3,000 “Discover Shenandoah” Weddings Drink Virginia Wine and Spirits Discover Shenandoah $10,000 91st Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival $24,250 A Masterwork in Progress William King Museum of Art $5,000 Biplanes and Brews Military Aviation Museum $5,000 Birthplace of Country Music – 2018 Video Development Project and Marketing Campaign Birthplace of Country Music $50,000 Blue to New Regional Agritourism Brand Launch Giles County $2,500 Boat to the Beach Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce $9,000 Brand USA Road Trip Video Arlington Convention and Visitors Service $9,000 Breaks Adventure Athlete Films Breaks Interstate Park $25,000 Celebrating 25 Years of Vacations Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority $50,000 Come to the Mountains of Southwest Virginia Chestnut Creek School of the Arts $5,000 Crab Orchard Museum Website & Marketing Crab Orchard Museum $5,000 Craft Beer & Music Festival- weekend in Exmore, VA ESO Arts Center $1,255 Damascus - A Friendly Shoulder Town of Damascus $5,000 Discover Bristol 2018 Creative Content Development and Marketing Campaign Bristol Convention & Visitors Bureau $25,000 Discover Inspiration On Every Corner Weyanoke Hotel $25,000 Erik the Travel Guy goes to Montgomery County VA Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office $5,000 Experience Appomattox Marketing Campaign Appomattox Chamber of Commerce $5,000 Experience Russell Phase II: Climb High & Float Easy Russell County Tourism $5,000 Explore the New River City—How One Family Helped Shape Virginia Radford Heritage Foundation $2,375 Find It In Farmville: Phase II Town of Farmville $2,500 Genuine Smithfield and Isle of Wight Mobile Responsive Website Smithfield & IOW Tourism $34,992 GoChesapeake / Chesapeake Passport Virginia Water Tourism Corp $5,000 Hampton Roads Soccer Council (Hampton Roads Soccer Complex and North American Sand Soccer Championship) Hampton Roads Soccer Council $5,000 Hanover Virginia Tourism Marketing Campaign Center of the Universe Brewing Co. $5,000 Heroes of Music & Music for Heroes - Discover Virginia through the Arts Virginia Arts Festival $25,000 I love this ______. Fill in your blank in the Shenandoah Valley Massanutten Bike Park $18,247 Let the Exploration Begin Washington, DC Campaign Shenandoah Caverns $6,000 Lynchburg is for Lovers Academy Center of the Arts $2,500 Marketing Materials and Non-Print Advertising Garth Newel $12,500 Martinsville Speedway - Fall 2017 VTC Marketing Leverage Program Martinsville Speedway $25,000 New Regional Website, Eastern Shore Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission $9,454 NRV Trail Guide New River Valley Regional Commission $2,500 People of Page Page County Economic Development/Tourism $2,500 Philpott 3 Martinsville/Henry County Tourism $5,000 Plan a Weekend Getaway in Olde Towne Portsmouth Olde Towne Business Association $4,500 Portsmouth Cultural Arts District Marketing Campaign Portsmouth Department of Marketing, Communications & Tourism $10,140 PPTF 2018 Marketing Grant Request Petersburg Preservation Task Force $50,000 Pulaski Paths Forward Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce $10,000 Rails, Trails and Ales in Virginia's Blue Ridge Virginia's Blue Ridge $50,000 Revitalized Downtown Wytheville Campaign 2018/Expanded Wytheville Website Phase Two Wytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau $50,000 Richmond Black Restaurant Experience - Marketing Campaign 2018 Virginia Black Restaurant Experience $5,000 Richmond Festival of the River Richmond Symphony $7,500 Rives Theatre in Martinsville VA Rooster Walk, Inc. $3,200 Roanoke Street Pub Deschutes Brewery $12,500 This is Our Rush Hour DC Metro Takeover Shenandoah County $50,000 Tom Tom Founders Festival Tom Tom Founders Festival $25,000 Trails & Tracks: Get Outdoors in Luray & Page County Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce $25,000 Tween Rivers Trail Brand Awareness Campaign Rappahanock-Rapidan Regional Commission $21,012.50 Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow & Related Marketing Activities Virginia Distillers Association $10,000 Virginia Highlands Festival "Create" Virginia Highlands Festival $17,170 Virginia's Crossroads - Find Your Path! Mecklenburg County VA Tourism Office $20,000 Website Creation Part II: Content is King Abingdon Convention and Visitors Bureau $25,000 Your Ticket To The Blue Ridge Blue Ridge Travel Association $5,000

