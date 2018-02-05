Alexander Hamilton letter will go to highest bidder at an auction to raise money.

1757: Alexander Hamilton, one of America's founding fathers and the first secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury, is born in Nevis, British West Indies.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A letter written by Alexander Hamilton will go to the highest bidder at an auction to raise money for restoration work at a Virginia museum.



The Virginian-Pilot reports the letter, written by a Founding Father of the United States and the first secretary of the Treasury, was written Sept. 14, 1794.



In the letter, Hamilton makes a military request for wagons during the Whiskey Rebellion. That was a violent uprising in the 1790's in western Pennsylvania that arose in response to a federal tax on whiskey production.



The newspaper says the money raised by auctioning the letter will benefit the Hill House Museum, a historic home in Portsmouth furnished with family belongings collected through generations.



The auction will take place March 22 at Quinn's Auction Galleries in Falls Church.

