ACLU to launch hotline for voter issues on Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia voters who experience problems on Election Day now have someone to call for help -- the American Civil Liberties Union.

ACLU staff will take calls at 804-644-8080 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6.

To look up your designated polling place, go to the Virginia Department of Elections' website.

The ACLU can help voters with a collection of problems, including what to do if they:

Are not sure where to cast their ballot,

Have their right to vote challenged,

Are told they cannot vote because they are wearing political-related attire,

Cannot physically access the polling precinct,

Make a mistake on the ballot, or

Are not listed on the registration roll.

When you get to the polls, be prepared to show approved and valid photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Driver’s license or identification card,

DMV-issued Veteran’s ID card,

U.S. passport,

Other government-issued photo identification cards (must be issued by the U.S. government, the Commonwealth of Virginia, or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth),

Tribal enrollment or other tribal ID issued by one of 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia,

Valid Virginia college or university student photo identification card,

Valid student ID issued by a Virginia public school or private school displaying a photo,

Employee identification card containing a photograph of the voter and issued by an employer of the voter in the ordinary course of the employer’s business, and

Free voter photo ID card, (available at local general registrar’s offices through Election Day)

If you do not have one of the above forms of ID, you can cast a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot, you will have until noon on Friday, November 9, to deliver a copy of your photo ID to the voter registration office in the area in which the ballot was cast.