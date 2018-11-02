ACLU to launch hotline for voter issues on Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia voters who experience problems on Election Day now have someone to call for help -- the American Civil Liberties Union.
ACLU staff will take calls at 804-644-8080 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6.
To look up your designated polling place, go to the Virginia Department of Elections' website.
The ACLU can help voters with a collection of problems, including what to do if they:
- Are not sure where to cast their ballot,
- Have their right to vote challenged,
- Are told they cannot vote because they are wearing political-related attire,
- Cannot physically access the polling precinct,
- Make a mistake on the ballot, or
- Are not listed on the registration roll.
When you get to the polls, be prepared to show approved and valid photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID include:
- Driver’s license or identification card,
- DMV-issued Veteran’s ID card,
- U.S. passport,
- Other government-issued photo identification cards (must be issued by the U.S. government, the Commonwealth of Virginia, or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth),
- Tribal enrollment or other tribal ID issued by one of 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia,
- Valid Virginia college or university student photo identification card,
- Valid student ID issued by a Virginia public school or private school displaying a photo,
- Employee identification card containing a photograph of the voter and issued by an employer of the voter in the ordinary course of the employer’s business, and
- Free voter photo ID card, (available at local general registrar’s offices through Election Day)
If you do not have one of the above forms of ID, you can cast a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot, you will have until noon on Friday, November 9, to deliver a copy of your photo ID to the voter registration office in the area in which the ballot was cast.