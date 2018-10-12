Affected by Michael in Virginia? U-Haul is offering you free storage

ROANOKE, Va. - In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Michael moving through Virginia, certain U-Haul facilities across the Commonwealth are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage.

Those affected by the storm may take advantage of U-Haul's offer.

In all, 69 U-Haul facilities are currently participating to help those affected by Michael.

Below is a full list of U-Haul facilities in Virginia that are participating in the program:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chantilly

3995 Westfax Drive

Chantilly, VA 20151

(703) 222-6198

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark

804 W. Roslyn Road

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

(804) 520-4840

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River

2400 Riverside Drive

Danville, VA 24540

(434) 799-1730

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fredericksburg

2411 Plank Road

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

(540) 368-2041

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 17

1101 International Parkway

Fredericksburg, VA 22406

(540) 907-4303

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End

3133 E. Parham Road

Henrico, VA 23228

(804) 616-3629

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Herndon

14040 Park Center Road

Herndon, VA 20171

(571) 748-4293

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg

1760 Park Ave.

Lynchburg, VA 24501

(434) 528-3115

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake

7401 Timberlake Road

Lynchburg, VA 24502

(434) 333-7603

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas

10480 Dumfries Road

Manassas, VA 20110

(703) 369-4619

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas Park

8537 Centreville Road

Manassas Park, VA 20111

(703) 369-6080

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mechanicsville

8083 Elm Drive

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

(804) 559-2061

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road

2540 S. Crater Road

Petersburg, VA 23805

(804) 861-9789

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park

4725 Jefferson Park Road

Prince George, VA 23875

(804) 458-7636

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd.

5400 Oaklawn Blvd.

Prince George, VA 23875

(804) 458-7553

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belt Blvd.

351 E. Belt Blvd.

Richmond, VA 23224

(804) 231-0743

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippenham

6101 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, VA 23225

(804) 231-0332

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dupont

5210 Jefferson Davis Hwy.

Richmond, VA 23234

(804) 275-9488

U-Haul Moving & Storage at VCU

900 N. Lombardy

Richmond, VA 23220

(804) 358-4978

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport

2902 Hershberger Road

Roanoke, VA 24017

(540) 563-1644

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Melrose

4426 Melrose Ave.

Roanoke, VA 24017

(540) 366-2415

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike

3434 Salem Turpike

Roanoke, VA 24017

(540) 344-3709

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield

5285 Port Royal Road

Springfield, VA 22151

(703) 962-1241

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sterling

45715 Old Ox Road

Sterling, VA 20166

(703) 437-3404

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Potomac Mills

14523 Telegraph Road

Woodbridge, VA 22192

(703) 490-1444

U-Haul self-storage facilities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina are also offering the 30-day free disaster relief program. Visit uhaul.com to find details pertaining to those locations.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.