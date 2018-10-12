Affected by Michael in Virginia? U-Haul is offering you free storage

ROANOKE, Va. - In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Michael moving through Virginia, certain U-Haul facilities across the Commonwealth are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage.
Those affected by the storm may take advantage of U-Haul's offer.
In all, 69 U-Haul facilities are currently participating to help those affected by Michael.
Below is a full list of U-Haul facilities in Virginia that are participating in the program:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chantilly
3995 Westfax Drive
Chantilly, VA 20151
(703) 222-6198
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark
804 W. Roslyn Road
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 520-4840
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River
2400 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24540
(434) 799-1730
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fredericksburg
2411 Plank Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
(540) 368-2041
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 17
1101 International Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
(540) 907-4303
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End
3133 E. Parham Road
Henrico, VA 23228
(804) 616-3629
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Herndon
14040 Park Center Road
Herndon, VA 20171
(571) 748-4293
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg
1760 Park Ave.
Lynchburg, VA 24501
(434) 528-3115
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake
7401 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 333-7603
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas
10480 Dumfries Road
Manassas, VA 20110
(703) 369-4619
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas Park
8537 Centreville Road
Manassas Park, VA 20111
(703) 369-6080
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mechanicsville
8083 Elm Drive
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 559-2061
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road
2540 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 861-9789
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park
4725 Jefferson Park Road
Prince George, VA 23875
(804) 458-7636
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd.
5400 Oaklawn Blvd.
Prince George, VA 23875
(804) 458-7553
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belt Blvd.
351 E. Belt Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 231-0743
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippenham
6101 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 231-0332
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dupont
5210 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Richmond, VA 23234
(804) 275-9488
U-Haul Moving & Storage at VCU
900 N. Lombardy
Richmond, VA 23220
(804) 358-4978
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport
2902 Hershberger Road
Roanoke, VA 24017
(540) 563-1644
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Melrose
4426 Melrose Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24017
(540) 366-2415
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike
3434 Salem Turpike
Roanoke, VA 24017
(540) 344-3709
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield
5285 Port Royal Road
Springfield, VA 22151
(703) 962-1241
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sterling
45715 Old Ox Road
Sterling, VA 20166
(703) 437-3404
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Potomac Mills
14523 Telegraph Road
Woodbridge, VA 22192
(703) 490-1444
U-Haul self-storage facilities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina are also offering the 30-day free disaster relief program. Visit uhaul.com to find details pertaining to those locations.
