Alert issued for Virginia woman police say was abducted, in extreme danger

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert for an 18-year-old woman they say was abducted early Wednesday morning.

Tontrese Vermelle, 18, was last seen at 3:20 a.m. in Captains Cove in Accomack County.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown eyes and blond hair.

Police believe she is with Jerry Antonie Satchell, 20, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, dark pants and a red hat.

Satchell was last seen driving a green 1993 Ford F-150 with Virginia tag 5792UX.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-757-424-6800.

