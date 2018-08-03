Amber Alert canceled after 12-year-old girl taken from Virginia airport found safe

ARLINGTON, Va. - The 12-year-old girl that went missing from Reagan Washington National Airport has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been canceled, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Officials say Jinjing Ma was found in the custody of her parents in the Queens borough of New York City on Friday.

An Amber Alert was originally issued for Ma on Thursday after police said she was last seen leaving the airport with an unknown woman.

The FBI is now leading the investigation.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who Virginia State Police say is in extreme danger.

JinJing Ma was last seen leaving Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, Ma was traveling from China to America with a tour group. She received her passport before checking in and left her group to meet up with her alleged abductor, who had her change clothes.

Police say that the two then walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared from camera view.

A witness told police that he may have seen the girl and her abductor in New York City.

Police say they believe Ma was taken by a 40-year-old woman, who is 5 feet tall, with black hair and wearing a black dress.

Ma has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and is 4 feet 11 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and a black jacket.

The two are believed to be traveling in a white Infinity SUV with unknown New York registration, according to State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Washington Airport

