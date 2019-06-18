'America's Got Talent' will feature Virginia military singing group

America's Got Talent will feature a spotlight on some of Virginia's best.

The group, Voices of Service, is expected to bring the house down. The singing group is made up of veterans and active-duty military members.

Simon Cowell is still anchoring the judges' table, and he's joined this season by Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews hosts the show.

You can catch them and other incredible contestants at 8 p.m. Tuesday on WSLS.

