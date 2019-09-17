Amtrak offering $10 trips to celebrate 10th anniversary in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Amtrak is celebrating its Virginia anniversary and offering an amazing deal to travelers.

For the first 10 days of October, one-way trips to anywhere Amtrak Northeast Regional travels throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C., will only cost $10.

The key is to make sure you use the code V110 at checkout.

Below is a screenshot of what to do on the Amtrak website when purchasing your tickets to make sure you score this amazing deal.

Amtrak is offering this rate as it celebrates 10 years of Virginia sponsored rail service.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.