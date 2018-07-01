Daleville apartment fire displaces 12 people

DALEVILLE, Va. - Joseph Heitzmann was getting ready to go to work early in the morning.

“We noticed a lot of flashing lights and police cars and fire trucks out front,” Heitzmann said.

Heitzmann lives just next door to where the apartment complex caught on fire.

Capt. C.J. Boothe, of the Troutville Fire Department, said the building was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

“The top floor apartment was fully engulfed in flames when we arrived. There was some smoke and water damage to the existing apartments that were not affected by the fire,” Boothe said.

While everyone inside the burning building was able to get out, 12 people are now displaced.

“Red Cross is assisting them with housing,” Boothe said.

Heitzmann said this incident has put him on edge about his own safety, given the age of the buildings in the area.

“These are very old buildings. There are a lot of people who live here,” Heitzmann said.

Even though Heitzmann said he didn't know anyone who lived in the building, his thoughts are with them.

“You can't help but feel for them,” Heitzmann said.

Boothe said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.