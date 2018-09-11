Appalachian Power prepares to send in extra crews ahead of hurricane

Appalachian Power is preparing for the potential of widespread power outages as Hurricane Florence approaches.

Employees and contractors will be moved into areas that will likely experience damage and outages. Crews from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan are ready to help if they are needed.

As with any severe weather event, crews will not be able to safely make any needed repairs while wind gusts are high.

You can check on an outage or report a new one here.

