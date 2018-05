RICHMOND, Va. - The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered that all construction and any activity associated with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline halted immediately Tuesday, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The SELC says that the three-judge panel found the United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s Biological Opinion, which is required to certify the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, did not meet minimum legal standards.

