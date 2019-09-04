Around 30 Virginia soldiers to mobilize to help with possible effects of Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia soldiers are on standby to help with cleanup after Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the commonwealth's shores.

Officials say around 30 troops will be in the Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads area to help respond to the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian.

Preparations are set to start Wednesday and soldiers should be in place Thursday.

Potential missions include high water transportation using Humvees and light to medium tactical trucks, as well as debris reduction using chain saws.

This comes after Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Monday.

"Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia," said Northam. "I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well."

Officials say additional soldiers, airmen and Virginia Defense Force members will be on duty in Richmond and Fort Pickett to provide mission command, logistics as well as administrative and public information support.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.