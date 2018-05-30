As flood waters recede, more mosquitoes breed

ROANOKE, Va. - It's a busy week for general manager Brittany Trail with Mosquito Authority.

“We are seeing a 45 percent increase in our call volume with people needing treatments for mosquitoes,” Trail said.

As flood waters recede, the pests will be leaving small pools next to streams as well as in containers and trash where they lay their eggs.

Manager Eric Day, with the Department of Entomology at Virginia Tech, said it doesn't take long for these insects to grow.

"It only takes about three weeks to go from egg to adult and then it's out there annoying you on your deck or your backyard," Day said.

While Trail said there's a low chance of disease transmission in the area, the main concern is the annoyance factor.

“Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so any time you have an abundance of standing water mixed with a lot of foliage, you're going to have high mosquito volume,” Trail said.

The key to controlling mosquitoes is getting rid of the standing water where they live, even if you don't live near the water.

Here's a checklist for your yard or business:

Remove any containers that hold water

Replace the water in birdbaths weekly

Drain ditches

Check for standing water on your roof

If you find unusually high numbers of mosquitoes, Day said call your local health department.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.