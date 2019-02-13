As Lt. Gov. Fairfax continues to deny sexual assault allegations, lawmakers weigh their options

RICHMOND, Va. - As Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax continues to deny the sexual assault allegations against him, there are widespread calls for an investigation into his past.

Constitutional experts say lawmakers, if they wanted to, would be able to hold a hearing in the General Assembly and hear from both sides in order to try to get a better understanding of what happened.

There could similarities and differences to another hearing that gained international attention -- when now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch says this could be equally as dramatic.

He says it seems that an accuser, in this case has more proof of her account compared to Dr. Ford.

“Democrats are going to be in the very awkward position of explaining why, when Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault, the refrain was ‘believe all the victims.’ They’re in the position of explaining why that’s not the case this time,” Lynch said.

In some ways, it would be a role-reversal for the political parties. Kavanaugh was a Republican pick, and, here in Virginia, it’s the Democrats facing the heat.

“The criticism of Kavanaugh’s accuser was she could not remember details and she did not say anything about the alleged attack at the time, and here we have a woman who did tell her friends, and posted on social media, an account of the attack," Lynch said.

Lynch says Fairfax has a better than average chance of surviving the scandal, unless there are more accusers or witnesses.

The Democratic delegate who said he was going to bring up articles of impeachment before changing his mind, calling on Fairfax to resign via Twitter Tuesday.

He didn’t mention anything about impeachment.

My statement this morning - I remain committed to the victims first. pic.twitter.com/01xynHwOdj — Patrick Hope (@HopeforVirginia) February 11, 2019

