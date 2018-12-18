Atlantic Coast Pipeline sues Nelson County over permits

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - The Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which is backed by Dominion Energy, has filed a lawsuit against Nelson County.

Dominion wants to get back permits for floodplain crossings, which a Nelson County board denied earlier this month.

A spokesman said the company is confident the project complies with all laws and feels it has no choice but to turn to the courts.

“We did it because we’re confident that we have demonstrated that our applications fully comply with the law and meet all necessary criteria for approval," the spokesman said in a statement. “This course of action was not our preference, but now that the Nelson County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) has denied our applications, we have no choice but to take the next step of seeking preemption from the federal courts.”

The project has also met resistance at the federal level, as a court recently pulled a permit for crossing national forests. Additionally, the ACP has been criticized for the location of a compressor station, over concerns of negative effects on a black community.

The natural gas pipeline would run through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, including Highland, Bath, Nelson and Pocahontas counties.



