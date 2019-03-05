Attorney General Mark Herring joins the fight against robocalls

RICHMOND, Va. - More than 48 million robocalls were made in 2018, and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is joining more than 50 other lawmakers to try and put a stop to them.

Herring joined 54 other attorneys general in sending a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in support of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act -- or the TRACED Act.

According to the letter, the act would enable states, federal regulators and telecom providers to combat the illegal calls by requiring voice service providers to take part in a framework that would verify calls and block unwanted calls, as well as create an inter-agency group that holds telemarketers and robocallers accountable.

