Authorities capture escaped Virginia inmate after just over 24 hours

NOTTOWAY, Va. - Just over 24 hours after escaping, Jason Michael Day is back in custody.

On Monday around 10 a.m., authorities said, Day walked away from greenhouse work while assigned to the Nottoway Work Center in Burkeville, Virginia.

He was caught at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Nottoway County by the Virginia Department of Corrections tactical team.

Other agencies that helped in Day's capture include the Virginia Department of Corrections, or VADOC, Fugitive Unit; the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Department; the Nottoway County Sheriff's Department; the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police; the Virginia State Police; the VADOC Canine Unit; the VADOC Special Operations Unit and VADOC correctional officers from multiple facilities.

