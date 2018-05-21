Authorities investigating an apparent abduction in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are asking for help finding a woman they say was taken from a Walmart parking lot on Sunday night.

Several witnesses told members of the Chesterfield County Police Department that they saw a woman jump out of the trunk of a sedan around 9 p.m.

Two men then got out of the car, caught up to the woman and forced her back in the trunk and the sped out of the parking lot, according to police.

The woman is described as between the ages of 15 and 20, possibly wearing a vest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.

