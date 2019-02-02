Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from Virginia jail

STAUNTON, Va. - Authorities are alerting the public to an incarcerated man who escaped custody Friday afternoon.
Donald Franklin Estes Jr., 33, an inmate at Middle River Regional Jail, failed to return from a work-release assignment in Hinton, Virginia.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a peace sign tattoo on his right hand and various other tattoos on each forearm.
He was serving a sentence for third offense petit larceny out of Rockingham County and was assigned to a work-release program when he escaped.
He was last seen in the Luray, Virginia area.
Authorities remind people to never attempt to apprehend a fugitive but rather call 911 if you see him.
Anyone with information that may help lead to Estes' capture is asked to contact Middle River Regional Jail at 540-245-5420 or your local law enforcement agency.
