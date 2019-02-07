Autism healthcare bill moves forward

RICHMOND, Va. - A bill that would lift the age cap for autism healthcare coverage is now just one step away from becoming law.

The Virginia Senate passed the bill Wednesday.

Right now, insurance companies are only required to cover costs for ages two through 10. Supporters estimate that about 10,000 people would gain access to autism healthcare.

The sponsor of the bill, Delegate Bob Thomas, says no other prevalent health condition has coverage limits based on a patient's age.

All that's left is for the governor to sign the bill. If he signs it, the age cap would be eliminated starting January 1, 2020.

