Average in-state college tuition up 5 percent in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - In-state tuition and mandatory fees at Virginia's universities and community colleges is up an average of 5.1 percent or $612 this school year.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia's recent report to lawmakers found that students at four-year institutions will pay an average of $13,370 while community college students will pay an average of $4,620.

Room and board charges at four-year schools will average $10,633, up 3.5 percent from last school year.

Virginia has some of the highest in-state tuition and fees in the country and students and their families have steadily paid more for school costs since 2002.



