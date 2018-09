UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WCNC) - A one-year-old child is missing in North Carolina after a car driven by his mother was swept away, WCNC reports.

It happened last night in Union County near Charlotte. Deputies say the woman tried to drive through a water covered road.

The swift water knocked the car off the road.

Crews rescued the mother, but they have not found the child yet.

Emergency workers had to be rescued themselves when their ambulance got stuck in the water.



Copyright 2018 WCNC