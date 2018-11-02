Bedford Police Department looks forward to receiving naloxone to save lives

Officer Keith Peterson, of the Bedford Police Department, is looking forward to arming himself with naloxone, an overdose reversal drug also known by the brand name Narcan that save lives.

“We have to have the tools we need to combat that,” Peterson said.

Without naloxone, Todd Foreman, chief of the police department, said the officers, who are often first to arrive on a scene of an overdose, are limited in what they can do to help.

He's also concerned about the safety of his officers.

“So if the powder gets on their skin, they can overdose. Then the Narcan would have to be administered to save their lives,” Foreman said.

The police department has applied for a pharmaceutical grant to fund the naloxone kits.

Peterson said when it comes to saving a life in an overdose situation, time is of the essence.

“We'll be able to provide potentially life-saving help to that person before the medics even get there,” Peterson said.

Foreman said if they don't receive the grant, the department will do whatever it takes to get the medication.

