1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Bedford house fire

A woman has died and a man was sent to the hospital after their Bedford home caught fire.

There was already heavy fire when firefighters arrived. The man who lived there told firefighters that his wife was trapped in the kitchen, which was toward the back of the house. Firefighters tried to search for her but were ultimately forced out by intense heat and fire.

It took over an hour for them to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions, according to officials at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the woman who died. Her husband was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Bedford County Fire Marshal has not yet determined what caused the fire.

Neighbors say an elderly couple had lived in the home for over 20 years.

Crews are responding to a house fire in Bedford Monday morning.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Dickerson Mill Road, which is near the Post Hollow Road intersection.

Dickerson Mill Road is partially blocked.

A neighbor tells 10 News that the couple who lived there have been in the neighborhood for over 20 years.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew at the scene learning more.

