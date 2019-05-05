1 killed, 2 injured in Bedford County crash, troopers say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A man was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Bedford County on Saturday afternoon, according to troopers.

Owen Smith, 86, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Elantra he was driving crashed into a 2012 Nissan Maxima and then struck a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on while driving on Route 460, troopers said.

Smith died en route to the hospital, according to troopers.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Lester B. Wilkenson, 61, of Lynchburg, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to troopers. His wife and passenger, Eugenia Wilkenson, 61, was flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Both were wearing their seat belts, troopers said.

The driver of the Nissan, Autumn R. Ledbetter, 38, of Prince George, was treated for minor injuries and released from Lynchburg General Hospital, troopers said. A passenger in the car she was driving was not injured in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

