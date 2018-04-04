16-year-old Bedford County girl dies after Jeep crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A 16-year-old Bedford County girl is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Route 29, less than a mile north of Hyland Drive in Campbell County, according to state police.

A Jeep Wrangler traveling on Route 29 ran off the left side of the highway, into the median, hit a culvert and overturned at least three times, according to police.

All four of the vehicle's occupants, two 18-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, were ejected from the soft-top Jeep.

Only one of the passengers was wearing a seat belt.

The driver, an 18-year-old male from Evington, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An 18-year-old female passenger and two 16-year-old female passengers were also all transported to Lynchburg General.

While at the hospital, one of the 16-year-old girls, from Bedford County, later died.

The driver and other two passengers are being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Charges are pending at this time.

