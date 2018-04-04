16-year-old who died in crash identified as sophomore at Staunton River High School

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - School officials have released the name of the 16-year-old girl who died in a Jeep crash in Campbell County on Tuesday.

Victoria Diehl, a sophomore at Staunton River High School, was one of four people in the Jeep at the time of the crash.

Grief counselors will be available for students next week when they return from spring break

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 29 in Campbell County.

The girl was riding in a Jeep Wrangler with three other teens when the vehicle ran off the left side of the highway and overturned at least three times, according to state police.

The 18-year-old driver and three other passengers were ejected from the vehicle and police said only one of the passengers was wearing a seat belt.

The driver and other two passengers are being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Charges are pending.

Bedford County Public Schools released this statement today:

"It is with tremendous sorrow that we confirm and mourn the death of Victoria Diehl, 10th grade student at Staunton River High School, in yesterday's vehicle crash in Campbell County. Victoria was an outstanding young lady and proud Golden Eagle. Our condolences and deepest sympathy go out to Victoria's family and friends. "In addition, counselors will be on-hand at the school when classes resume next week for all grieving students and staff. "



