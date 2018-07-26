17-year-old Forest boy faces multiple charges after deadly crash in May

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The 17-year-old driver responsible for a fatal crash in Bedford County in May now faces multiple charges, according to Virginia State Police.

Police charged the teenage boy from Forest, Virginia, with DUI, manslaughter-DUI, reckless driving, driving between midnight and 4 a.m. and driving with three or more passengers while being under the age of 21.

The crash happened on May 6 at 4:23 a.m. in the 4400 block of Thomas Jefferson Road in Forest, according to State Police.

18-year-old Caden Bailey of Lynchburg, Virginia, died from his injuries on May 11.

The 1998 Jeep Wrangler was going north on Route 811 when police say it crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve, ran off the left side of the highway as it overturned and then hit a mailbox.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

All five passengers, none of whom were wearing seat belts, were also ejected from the Jeep, according to police.

The passengers were an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.