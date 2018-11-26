19-year-old arrested, charged for using fake $100 bills in Bedford County

FOREST, Va. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested after using several counterfeit bills in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

On November 23, Bedford County officials received a call from a Forest business reporting they had received two counterfeit $100 bills.

Authorities say that while the deputy was at the business taking the complaint, dispatchers received multiple calls from other Forest businesses reporting they had been given counterfeit $100 bills.

Deputies found the suspect leaving a Forest area business. He was identified as 19-year-old Ronzay Buckner from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Buckner was charged with ten counts of counterfeiting in addition to being a fugitive from justice in Indiana for several counterfeiting charges.

Buckner was arrested and taken to Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.