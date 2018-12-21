20 arrested, 3 still wanted as part of Bedford County drugs, weapons roundup

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - On Monday and Tuesday, authorities arrested 20 individuals indicted by a grand jury earlier this month.

The grand jury handed down numerous drug and weapons charges Dec. 7, as a result of ongoing drug investigations, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Bedford Police Department, the Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested the following individuals on the following offenses:

Bobby Hobbs Jr. - Charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance Danny Campbell Jr. - Charged with three counts of distribution a controlled substance Timothy Hodge - Charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance Brook Hawkins - Charged with distribution of meth Traci Evans - Charged with three counts of distribution of meth Carlton Karnes - Charged with three counts of distribution of meth Alec Bosko - Charged with three counts of distribution of heroin Tylon Barlow - Charged with four counts of distribution of heroin Harold Stewart - Charged with three counts of distribution of heroin Ian Woodroof - Charged with distribution of meth, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug Brandon Hendricks - Charged with possession of a firearm and possession of a Schedule II drug Charles Payne - Charged with manufacturing marijuana William Karnes - Charged with three counts of distributing marijuana Jacquelyn Johnson - Charged with distribution of a Schedule II drug James Brown - Charged with distribution of a Schedule II drug Basil Camilot - Charged with three counts of distribution of a Schedule II drug Michelle Crider - Charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule II drug Brandon Dinkel - Charged with distribution of a Schedule II drug Damarius Warrick - Charged with two counts of distribution of a Schedule II drug and one count of distribution of a Schedule I drug Thad Gordon - Charged with three counts of distribution of a Schedule II drug

The Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Perry Taylor Jr., William Statome Jr. and Emily Overstreet. Pictures of these three were not provided by law enforcement, but they are all wanted on similar narcotics charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online to http://cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

