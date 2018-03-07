20-year-old Bedford County man killed in head-on crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a 20-year-old Bedford County man.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on Tolers Ferry Road near the intersection with Fairview Church Road in Bedford County.

According to state police, a 1995 Honda Accord was traveling west, when the car crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Ford Excursion which was traveling east.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Joey Dwayne Roach, Jr, 20, of Huddleston. He was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The other driver's condition is not clear at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.