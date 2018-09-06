27-year-old man arrested on multiple child porn charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested a 27-year-old Martinsburg, West Virginia, man in connection with an online child pornography investigation.

The West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force arrested Derek Robert Dayley and charged him with four counts of using a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of solicitation of child pornography.

Investigators from Bedford police and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted the West Virginia task force.

